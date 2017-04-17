The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker ‎Committee has said President Muhammadu Buhari's performance fall short of expectations contrary to his claim that he has worked hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians.President Buhari in his Easter message said he has worked hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians since assumption of office on May 29, 2015, especially in the areas of security, campaign against corruption and steps taken to revitalise the economy.But a statement on Sunday, by the Spokesman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said, "these comments from Mr. President are to say the least untrue and an insult to the intelligence of Nigerians who have been at the receiving end of his government's mismanagement in the last two years."The committee argued that the PDP not only defeated Boko Haram before it handed over power in 2015, it also reduced kidnapping and other anti-social vices in the country, stressing that the same cannot be said today as it said kidnapping has taken a new turn."We are also facing another menace of insecurity in the name of Herdsmen attacking and displacing communities across the country. Suicide is also gradually becoming a household name in Nigeria as citizens who cannot cope with the current harsh economic condition have resorted to taking their own lives."‎The war on corruption like other policies and programnmes of the Buhari-led APC administration has failed as well. As we have mentioned in our previous statements, any war on corruption that is selective and targeted at humiliating only leaders and other members of the opposition is a total failure."The entire anti-corruption war of the APC since inception is just in the media with only one conviction. Many of the cases in courts have been set aside and suspects discharged and acquitted while others are in EFCC and DSS detention centers without trial against their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."We cannot end this analysis without mentioning the comatose state of our economy in the last two years of this APC administration. The immediate past PDP government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan grew Nigeria's GDP from $270.5 billion in 2009, and handed over a Nigeria that had grown to become the fastest growing and largest economy in Africa and the 24th largest economy in the World, with a GDP of $574 billion."In May 2015, the PDP also handed over a single digit inflation rate but today, Inflation Rate in Nigeria is at a double digit of 17.26%," the statement said.