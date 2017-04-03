The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to Governor Ayo Fayose of raising false alarm on an alleged plot to remove him from office.The party said there was no place where its Chairman, Chief Olajide Awe, granted any interview or issued any statement boasting of any plot to manipulate the Judiciary to remove Fayose from office.The Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, stated this in Igede-Ekiti, at the weekend, during an empowerment programme organised by the Architect Deji Adetuberu Foundation (ADAF) for over 200 widows in Ekiti Central.Olatunbosun said: “The statement did not emanate from the office of the Chairman neither did the office of the Publicity Secretary has knowledge of such. So it is the handiwork of the factional PDP in Ekiti State and of course, the governor.“They are doing this to deceive Nigerians that their government of fraud and electoral robbery should continue to perpetrate illegality.”