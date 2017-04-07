The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State Chapter has reacted to the defection of some of its top shots to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.The reaction was contained in a statement signed by APC spokesman, Chris Finebone on Thursday.The APC said the “ inconsequential and worthless defections have become the easiest means PDP leaders use to pocket Wike’s money in MMM-like money-making schemes”.It added that the defection of the chieftains to the PDP was a show of shame.The statement reads: “Let it be on record that important APC stakeholders in Asari-Toru LGA have a dossier on the romance between Orolosama Amachree and the PDP in ASALGA over time.“This culminated in a meeting they all held with Gov. Nyesom Wike on December 8, 2016 in Government House, Port Harcourt. Subsequently, the APC placed surveillance on Orolosama while APC members in ASALGA distanced themselves from him especially in view of his treacherous behaviour during the December 10 rerun elections.“It is laughable to hear Chief Glory Emeh referred to APC as party of lies and propaganda. In due time, a public presentation of the series of his lies and propaganda against his present master will be made to help the public judge who between APC and Chief Emeh revels more in propaganda.“Therefore, Orolosama Amachree formally pitching camp with the PDP is long expected and he is not likely to refrain from his penchant for easy money which has become very dire of late.“On that account we believe it is good riddance to bad rubbish especially to the APC stakeholders in ASALGA who have endured and tolerated Orolosama’s antics for too long.“The so-called high numbers who defected with him is mere story for the gods. We wish the spin doctors of the scheme better and bigger pay from Gov Nyesom Wike. Unfortunately, the gang is milking Rivers money from the governor in the name of organising defections.“The APC will encourage the PDP to look for all manner of persons and parade as APC defectors as long as the essence of the exercise is for the schemers to put food on their table and smile to the bank.“True members of APC will continue to remain true to the party and its ideals while persons who place pecuniary interests above anything else are free to go scrounge for crumbs under Caesar’s table.”