The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had warned Ali Modu Sheriff yo stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.The faction said it had appealed the ruling of a Port Harcourt Appeal Court which reaffirmed Sheriff as the National Chairman of the party and that as such he should stop parading himself.In a statement by its spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, the Makarfi’s faction said it remained in charge of the party’s affair until the Supreme affirms the Appeal Court ruling.The faction urged all security agencies and other agencies of government to stop giving the former Borno State governor or members of his team any support or assistance.The statement reads partly, “The National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi has appealed the Judgment of February 17, 2017 at the Supreme Court and in the eyes of the law, until the Appeal is set aside by the Supreme Court, the National Caretaker Committee remains in charge of the affairs of the PDP.“So, Senator Sheriff and his co-travellers have no power to call for any meeting of party members or supervise the affairs of the PDP forthwith.“Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee remains the only authentic National Exco of the PDP in line with the Decision of the May 21st and August 17, 2016 National Conventions of our great party.”