The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Ali Modu Sheriff says the committee set up by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan lacks relevance.Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust, Cairo Ojougboh, deputy national chairman of the faction, said Sheriff’s group would reject any report submitted by that committee.Ojougboh said only the report of the panel led by Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa state, would be implemented.“We recognise the Dickson’s committee report only. The party has no business with any other committee not set up by the National Working Committee (NWC),” he said.Bashir Maidugu, national legal adviser, also said only the report of the Dickson-led committee could validate the party’s national convention.“Any PDP believer who wants the national convention to be held should key into the recommendations of the Dickson’s committee as no other report would be considered by the party,” he said.“The Jonathan’s committee has no relevance. We won’t recognise it. What importance does the committee have?“We have already accepted the report of the governor Dickson-led reconciliation committee and we are working on it. Those who want the PDP crisis to be nipped in the bud should have also accepted the report of the Dickson’s committee.“The Dickson’s committee is a creation of the second highest decision-making body of the PDP, the NEC. It had been there before the May 21, 2016 botched convention. It is a standing committee. So, we are implementing its report.”Similarly, Bernard Mikko, the acting spokesman, said: “Dickson’s committee is a formal standing committee of the party set up by NEC. Other non-formal reports could generate largely exploratory academic pursuit aiming at enhancing unity in the party.”During a stakeholders’ meeting on April 6, Jonathan constituted a 40-man committee.The committee was charged with the responsibility of finding a lasting political solution to the party’s leadership crisis.Sheriff had stormed out of the meeting which held in Abuja.