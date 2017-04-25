Nigeria's former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah has backed former President Goodluck Jonathan to solve the current crisis plaguing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.In an interview published by Vanguard, she said it's a normal thing for disagreements to happen in the PDP as they're like a family."PDP is just a wonderful platform that is determined to break status quo and the glass ceilings; so no other party has that. So as brothers and sisters, we are going to fight, we are going to shout, we are going to probably box ourselves but at the end of the day it is one PDP, we will come together," she said.She added that Ali Modu Sheriff's recent walking out of a peace meeting scheduled by Jonathan is just a temporary setback."We have a leader and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is the leader of PDP, he just left as a President. He is going to call his children back again and the dialogue will continue and at the end of the dialogue like I said peace will reign; that which is good for all of us will be what all of us will adopt.