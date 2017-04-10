The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has said that National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will not suspend some of its bigwigs including former President Goodluck Jonathan as being speculated.He said his regime would not condone impunity and indiscipline in whatever guise, but work towards re-defining the party and giving hope to the ordinary Nigerians.His deputy, Cairo Ojougboh told newsmen that the PDP chief said he loves the party and does not wish that its members defect to other political parties.“We are very particular about the interest of our party. We love the PDP and we are also aware that politics is a game of numbers. “We shall not make the mistake of allowing people leave the party if we can help it but at the same time we shall not condone indiscipline. We have left the door open for all as we fight to re-position the party,” he said.