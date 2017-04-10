A former Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Joseph Akaagerger, is of the opinion that the meeting convened by former President, Goodluck Jonathan was aimed at compounding the leadership crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as well lacked direction.Akaagerger noted that the lack of direction was why Ali Modu Sheriff was not recognised as the National Chairman of the Party.He stressed that the former Borno State Governor ought to be recognised as the National Chairman of the party in any gathering of the party members.The former Military Administrator of Katsina State, made the remark while reacting to Sheriff’s decision to walk out of a meeting convened by a former President, Goodluck JonathanExplaining his decision to walk out on the former President, Sheriff had said he was shocked that he was refused the opportunity to preside over the meeting, since he was the head of the party.However, Akaagerger, a loyalist of Sheriff berated those condemning his action, while shying away from questioning why theformer Borno State Governor was not duly recognize as the party’s National Chairman at the meeting.In a statement sent to DAILY POST by his media aide, Michael Jegede, Akaagerger said, “Our focus rather ought to be directed to the failure to accord Senator Sheriff due recognition as National Chairman of the PDP rather than emphasizing the event of his leaving the meeting.“The meeting was widely advertised as a PDP political meeting. It is out of order and indecorous to preclude the national chairman from addressing the meeting.“Senator Sheriff had demonstrated transparent respect by travelling from Europe in response to former President Jonathan’s invitation to attend the political meeting only to be denied the right to address party members.“In which circumstance the only irresistible conclusion is that it was no longer a political party meeting. Otherwise sheriff would have a right of address and audience.“If it is no longer a political party meeting, what business does the national chairman have to do with a directionless assembly?”