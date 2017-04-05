The Peoples Democratic Party has asked Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State to resign for attributing the outbreak of meningitis to God’s punishment.The party made this known in a statement signed by Prince Dayo Adeyeye the party’s National Publicity Secretary. Recalled that Governor Abdulaziz Yari has said that the outbreak of Type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis in the country was a direct punishment from God to the people of Nigeria for their various sinful acts.