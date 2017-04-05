 PDP asks Governor Yari to resign over his comments on Meningitis | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Peoples Democratic Party has asked Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State to resign for attributing the outbreak of meningitis to God’s punishment.


The party made this known in a statement signed by Prince Dayo Adeyeye the party’s National Publicity Secretary. Recalled that Governor Abdulaziz Yari has said that the outbreak of Type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis in the country was a direct punishment from God to the people of Nigeria for their various sinful acts.

