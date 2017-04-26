A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a National Coordinator of the Yoruba Youth Alliance, YYA Chief Jackson Lekan Ojo, said his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is already in the morgue, adding that there is no sign the party will resurrect.He noted, “PDP is in the political morgue; it cannot resurrect to become a viable party, at least, not in Nigeria.”Ojo, a security expert, was speaking in a chat with Daily Trust in Abuja where he added that, “setting up of committees and the court cases here and there will not make any impact.”He further advised that one of the factions of the party should pull and register as a new party or merge with any of the mushroom parties in the country.According to him, “Let one of the factions pull out and register a new political party or grab any of the mushroom political parties and pump their 16 years ill-gotten wealth into it and begin a massive political evangelism to see if they can get some political converts.”He added, “As a matter of fact, I have seen a very cloudy weather as regards the 2019 general elections. But, I am optimistic it shall be peacefully conducted by INEC.“There will be winners and losers; all the noise around is as a result of over-ambitious politicians that are trying to reposition themselves for relevance, getting a good political platform for contest; trying to get rid of some better personalities by means of blackmailing and trying to steal our wealth to get them wealthy in preparation for the elections. Little do they know that a lot of political watchers are busy monitoring all their activities now with keen interest.”