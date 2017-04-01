Lagos State Chairman of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Otunba Segun Adewale has expressed his displeasure over what he described as unbridled romance of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose with leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.Adewale was reacting to the manner in which Fayose openly acknowledged the political sagacity of the former Lagos State Governor during his 65th birthday celebration.Fayose had eulogised and celebrated Tinubu publicly even in a video footage he posted on Youtube channel.Adewale described such romance as unfortunate and a major blow on the confidence of the grassroots members and supporters of the PDP.In a statement made available to journalists signed by Adewale himself, the Chairman lamented how some leaders of the party, including Fayose, had completely sold out to individuals within the ruling party at the detriment of the members.“I am surprised that Governor Ayodele Fayose the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum could throw cautions to the wind and rub his alleged alliance with the leadership of the ruling party in the south-west on our faces.“As a leader and beneficiary of the PDP goodwill, I expect him to clearly understand that members and supporters are looking up to him and such unguided actions demoralise them.“No doubt, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu paid his dues towards the success of APC in the last general elections. He deserves the admiration of members of the ruling party for providing a responsible leadership within his party.“I want to advise Governor Fayose to emulate Bola Tinubu’s team spirit and respect for party organs in his dealings within the PDP and not embark on actions that may further demoralise our members.“The political sagacity of Tinubu is worthy of study by upcoming politicians. However, open acknowledgement of Asiwaju doggedness that saw our party out of power in 2015 is a mockery on the PDP.“It will be recalled that Governor Ayodele Fayose was present at the inauguration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State some weeks ago and enjoyed the company of APC leaders in attendance while he neglected the welcoming party and thanksgiving service organised by the good people of Ondo kingdom in honour of their son, former Governor Segun Mimiko.“Unequivocally, the said advertorial is a confirmation of Governor Fayose’s anti-party activities that have finally come to fore. I wonder how the APC would have viewed such advertorial for former President Jonathan by former Goverrnor Fashola or Governor Aregbesola for instance in the build up to the 2015 general election.“Even during the first or second republic, no opposition leader openly embraced Pa Awolowo despite awos popularity, achievements and sagacity. The fact that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has done very well for himself and his political party is not an excuse for Governor Fayose demonstration of impunity and disregard to party loyalty.“It is an aberration for Governor Fayose to publicly acknowledge the role played by Asiwaju in destroying PDP that made Fayose what he is today.“It is impossible to also forget the role played by Asiwaju Tinubu in the emergence of President Buhari as the Nigerian President, a decision that has brought untold economic hardship on Nigerians.“Obviously, the choice of President Buhari wasn’t in the interest of the people but for personal aggrandisement of a few politicians.”He said that the Fayose’s action is an open confrontation and an attempt to undermine the PDP in the south-west, appealing to members of the party to remain steadfast.He added, “I wish to sincerely appeal to our members not to be deterred by actions targeted at damping their spirit as the storm is over already. What we are seeing presently are last minutes efforts by a few wolf in sheep skin struggling to have a safe landing now that the PDP has been returned to the People by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, the National Chairman.”