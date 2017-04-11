Juventus have the upper hand over Barcelona in their Champions League quarterfinal after beating Luis Enrique's team 3-0 in the first leg in Turin.Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for the hosts in the seventh minute from a Juan Cuadrado assist, the Argentina international turning neatly with his first touch and curling his second around Marc-Andre ter Stegen.Andres Iniesta was denied by Gianluigi Buffon on Barca's best chance of the first half. After being played through with an incisive pass from Lionel Messi, Iniesta's right-footed shot was palmed away by the Juve goalkeeper.Dybala left no doubt on his second strike, lashing a well-hit, first-time shot around Ter Stegen from a Mario Mandzukic pass to put his team up 2-0 at the interval.Giorgio Chiellini piled on to the visitors' woe in the 55th minute, heading back across the goal to the far post from a corner to give Juve a three-goal cushion.Luis Suarez fired wide of Buffon's goal in the 68th minute as Messi was again the provider with another fine through ball that failed to give Barca their opener.The two sides will meet for the return leg at the Camp Nou on April 19 to determine which side will advance to the semifinals.Credit: ESPN