Singer, entertainer and the other half of music duo, Psquare, Paul Okoye and his wife celebrated their son; Andre’s 4th birthday in the US on Sunday. The proud parents each took to their instagram page to celebrate him and share pictures from the cartoon themed party.
See more after the cut...
APRIL 10 🎂🎂🎂🎂😇😇😇😇😍😍💕💕❤️ Happy 4th Birthday to my Wonderful Son Andre.... Words cannot describe how much I love you and how blessed I am to be your Mama. My little caring lucky charm, may the good lord continue to protect you, may you continue to shine bright. You are my sunshine and you've really shown me what love and life truly is. I am so grateful to God for giving me such an amazing Angel for a son. 😇 I love you so much Andre and here's wishing you many more years filled with joy and laughter. #birthdayboy #AndreOkoye #4yearsold #LuckyCharm #GodsSpecialBaby #Love #Son #Birthday #GoldenChild #birthday #Andreis4 #King
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.