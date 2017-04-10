 Paul Okoye celebrates son's 4th birthday in the U.S (photos) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Paul Okoye celebrates son's 4th birthday in the U.S (photos)

Singer, entertainer and the other half of music duo, Psquare, Paul Okoye and his wife celebrated their son; Andre’s 4th birthday in the US on Sunday. The proud parents each took to their instagram page to celebrate him and share pictures from the cartoon themed party.

