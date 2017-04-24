Fuji singer, Pasuma, was crowned the ‘Togan’ of Badagry Kingdom', at a ceremony that held in Lagos yesterday. He has joined the league of celebrities with a Chieftaincy title.

He was born on 27, November 1967 at Mushin in Lagos State but hails from Kwara State, western Nigeria.

