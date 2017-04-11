Olunloyo, who had been remanded in Port Harcourt prison for the past one month, was granted bail in the sum of N1 million.

The trial Judge, Justice H.I.O Shamah, who delivered ruling, on Tuesday, said the Court exercised discretionary power and, also, because the offence for which she was arraigned was bailable. The court also struck out one of the charges on cyber crime against Kemi Omolulu Olonloyo for lack of jurisdiction to try the matter.





Reading the long list of bail conditions, Justice Shamah said the accused must produce a surety in like sum, adding that the surety must be resident in Port Harcourt metropolis and the person’s address must be verifiable.

Also, the surety, if a civil servant, should not be below Level 12 and must submit his or her letter of employment, as well as staff identity card.

The surety would also sign an undertaking to ensure the accused person did not jump bail and to bring her to court on adjourned dates.