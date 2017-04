"To whom it may concern..... this really got me....i have never met this annoying lady

😂😁

... Never spoke to her on phone . But here she is thanking me for absolutely doing nothing

😑

........ Am seriously moved..i wish I can perfect her bail... But why will I have to stress myself when I know you will do it... ..my case is similar but different to hers ... I can identify with her in this case .......just because I know things most people don't know.. .

😴