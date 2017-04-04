pic.twitter.com/454du9UobG I don't have anything against Adeboye, but here he is telling his congregation to come 4 anointing instead of vaccinations against #mengitis April 4, 2017

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God last week told members to bring their children for a special anointing service against meningitis.So far, about 328 people have died as a result of meningitis and over 2,524 cases have been recorded across 16 states of the country.Meningitis is popularly tackled through vaccination.See video: