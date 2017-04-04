So far, about 328 people have died as a result of meningitis and over 2,524 cases have been recorded across 16 states of the country.
Meningitis is popularly tackled through vaccination.
See video:
I don't have anything against Adeboye, but here he is telling his congregation to come 4 anointing instead of vaccinations against #mengitis pic.twitter.com/454du9UobG— Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) April 4, 2017
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.