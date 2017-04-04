 Pastor Adeboye to anoint children against Meningitis in April | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God last week told members to bring their children for a special anointing service against meningitis.


So far, about 328 people have died as a result of meningitis and over 2,524 cases have been recorded across 16 states of the country.

Meningitis is popularly tackled through vaccination.

