Every One on this aero contractor flight could have died today but for God. I'm grateful. Nigerian airports need new directors/ flights pic.twitter.com/KB65yWRJYw April 18, 2017

I escaped death on Aero flight from port harcourt to lagos today the 18th of April.

It can only be God. I'm thankful father — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

I'm still shaky, this experience is one i can't forget easily. Over 30 mins we were chanting prayers as our flight was filled with smoke — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

20 minutes after take off, our aero contractor flight started smoking. For 35min we were chanting prayers, screaming, panicking.... — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

Like we just took off and I'm about to die? Nah!

God can't let this happen.The smoke was so thick we couldn't see, the blades were sparking — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

Pilot said we should calm down but something was burning, smelling and the smoke got thicker, the alarms went off but he said to calm down? — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

He said anyone that can't breathe should use a wet handkerchief. Ha! All I could think about was my family. Hell no I'm not dying today — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

I prayed and quoted all the bible verses I could think of. I was shaking, the plane was moving up and down, women were screaming at the back — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

I'm still shaky but here's a video of when we touched down lagos. Fire service, emergency unit were already waiting at the runway — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

Everyone is shouting sue sue but I'm just grateful to be alive and on ground. Funny thing is no apology or explanation was given to anyone — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

God knows I said it that this plane was too old to be functioning in Nigeria before I boarded. At the clinic now getting checked on — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

I've never been more grateful in my life. Nothing else matters to me, God showed me mercy, Eternally thankful — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

