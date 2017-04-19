 Passengers escape death as Aero Contractor plane is engulfed in thick smoke mid-air | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
An Aero Contactor plane passenger has narrated how God saved her and other passengers from instant death when their flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos was filled with smoke 20 minutes after take off on Tuesday.


Taking to her twitter handle, Oriaku, narrated how the entire plane was filled with smoke just 20 minutes after take off, causing panic among the passengers.

See other tweets and video below:

































