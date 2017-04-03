A 19-year-old Pius Kyere has been denied admission into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Medical School, Ghana.Pius a graduate of St James Seminary and Secondary School, Brong Ahafo, Ghana, scored straight As in all eight subjects at the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) – adjudged as the best WASSCE result in West Africa.He was shortlisted for an interview process for admission into the Medical School. But appears he could not pass the oral examination.In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Pius said that during the interview process, he was asked among other things, to indicate what Alex Fergusson - former Manchester United manager - does on the pitch.Many have since condemned the University over the incident, saying that the authorities could have done better with the selection process.But the Public Relations Officer at the KNUST, Kwame Yeboah Jnr, explained that the University decided to resort to the interview process to enable it to give an equal opportunity to other qualified graduates to be selected. He said Pius Kyere was not able to get admission because the Medical School received more applications than it could admit.Pius is currently studying his second choice programme, Doctor of Optometry, at the KNUST, but he has indicated interested to reapply.