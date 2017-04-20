A couple of hours ago on his Instagram page, motivational speaker Fela Durotoye shared a lovely photo of himself and his wife, Tara Durotoye . In the caption for the photo, he let people know that every marriage has its own challenges but that the grace of God can help overcome those challenges.

He says:

Happy Wife … Happy Life. Over the past 16 years, I have been blessed with a marriage beyond my dreams… Now don’t you for a second think @taradurotoye and I don’t have our own challenges; of course we do. It’s just that TFD & I have managed – BY THE GRACE OF GOD – to WORK through our challenges rather than walk out of our marriage because of our challenges. Fact is … a beautiful marriage is designed in Heaven, and built on Earth.

