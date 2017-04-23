The vice president Yemi Osinbajo has released a press statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande on how the nominated three men presidential investigative panel should carry on their investigation.The three-man probe panel, which is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a professor of law, with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtfd), came to a working term agreement yesterday.Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari last week, suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal, over an alleged breach of Nigeria’s law in handling contracts awarded by the Presidential Initiative for the North East, PINE. and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, over the huge cash recently discovered in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. In view of this therefore, the VP Osinbajo released a press statement which thus:OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENTPRESS STATEMENT ON THE WORK OF THE PRESIDENTIAL INVESTIGATIVE PANELThe Presidential Committee ordered earlier this week by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe certain allegations against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engineer Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Mr. Ayo Oke has commenced its work in earnest. President Buhari on Wednesday established the 3-man panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, with Attorney-General & Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami and National Security Adviser, Rtd Major General Babagana Munguno as members, to investigate allegations of legal and due process violations made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a residential apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.In the discharge of its work, the panel is expected to invite all relevant officials and private individuals who may be connected to both cases. It will also obtain and scrutinize documents that may throw some light on the issues raised in both cases.All its proceedings will however be in closed sessions to avoid speculations, allow for full disclosure and enhance the pace of proceedings. The panel which is expected to submit its report to the President at the expiration of the 14-day deadline, will conduct it’s work with utmost diligence and without fear or favour.