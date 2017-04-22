Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, says the next level in her work and that of her ministry is on how to sustain growth and ensure the man on the street is affected positively.Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF meetings in Washington, the minister said she met rating agencies, who also confirm a general consensus of a statable outlook for Nigeria.“The rating agencies outlook on Nigeria is stable, there is a generally, I think the essence is to get their views. There is general consensus that Nigerian economy will grow in 2017,” Adeosun said.“The point is that what do to sustain that growth is to ensure that it translates to good life for our people (the masses), how do we translate money spent on infrastructure into jobs. That is the next level.”Adeosun said her work at the IMF meetings in 2016 were on setting a foundation for growth, but now the focus is on making jobs available for the man on the street.“Last year was really around preparation; you know how to get our road going, the rail, the power and now it is about how does that translate to the man on the street getting a job.“And when we leave here now we are going to look on how to implement what we discussed agriculture inclusive.“Today we are going to discuss power because power on its own can transform the man on the street or having an improvement in his standard of living. Power alone can transform our GDP growth and improve the economy.”