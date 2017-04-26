The Presidential Investigative panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday night met behind closed doors at the State House, Abuja.President Muhammadu Buhari last week Wednesday had set up a three man committee with membership including the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.It was mandated to investigate allegations of violations of law and due process made against the suspended Secretary to the Government of Federation, Babachir David Lawal, in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).The panel is also investigating the money linked to the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke concerning the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.The committee had grilled Oke on Monday for about 10 hours while Lawal appeared before the committee for about 2 hours on Tuesday.The Wednesday meeting, which started around 6.45p.m., only have members of the committee in attendance.It was not clear if Oke or Lawal will appear later before the Wednesday meeting comes to an end.It was also not certain if any private or other public officials have been linked to the investigation as it had vowed to invite anyone uncovered.A reliable source, who does not want his name in prints, however disclosed that the Wednesday meeting was to review what the panel has gathered from the investigation so far.The committee is expected to submit its report by next week.The meeting was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.