Former President Goodluck Jonathan, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN will appear before the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led the panel that is investigating the money recovered from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos state.It was gathered that Jonathan is expected to be questioned over claims that he approved the operation for which the National Intelligence Agency, NIA allegedly obtained the money. However, the former president may not be summoned to the venue of the panel's sitting., sources said the committee members will arrange to meet with Jonathan, at the former president’s preferred point.The panel will also summon suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayodele Oke, and his predecessor, Olaniyi Oladeji.The panel has two weeks to conclude its activities.