Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.This is the first time Osinbajo will be presiding over the meeting since President Muhammadu Buhari returned from his 49-day medical vacation on March 10.No reason has been given yet for Buhari’s absence at the meeting which started at about 11am.It is not clear yet if he will later join them at the meeting.