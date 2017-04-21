The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has declared that Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is not the right person to investigate the criminal allegations levelled against suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. David Babachir Lawal.The General Secretary of the NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, who was reacting to the suspension of Lawal and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, wondered why the Vice President should be the person to investigate criminal allegations hanging around the neck of the SGF.The NLC scribe said, though the decision of the federal government to suspend the duo was right, but Osinbajo shouldn’t be assigned to handle such sensitive case.He said in a statement on Thursday, “Well, we think that it is something that is positive. There are those who will say that it has taken long, particularly the issue of the SGF. Well, the government has now decided to suspend them and investigation is going on, it is fine.“But what we don’t understand is how an administrative committee, chaired by the Vice President, will be investigating what is an alleged criminal offence. However, whatever processes they have chosen to adopt, what is important is that they need to bring the facts before the nation.“We need to know that there are no sacred cows and at the end of the day, we hope that justice will be done and citizens will be able to attest that justice has been done.“Once there are allegations of corruption and there are prima facie cases established while such investigation is going on, the normal practice is that people step aside, or are suspended or they remove themselves from the process.”