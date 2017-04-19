President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to take charge of the investigations in both cases - PINE and NIA.This is coming as the President suspended the Secretary General of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, pending the outcome of the investigation.Mr. Lawal is being investigated over the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE) while the committee is to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.A three-man Committee comprising the Hon. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the National Security Adviser, headed by the Vice President, is to conduct both investigations.The Committee is to submit its report to the President within 14 days.The most senior Permanent Secretary in the SGF's office, and the most senior officer in the NIA, are to act, respectively, during the period of investigation.