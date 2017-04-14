Former governor of Edo State, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday commended the judgment delivered by the Election Petitions Tribunal on the Edo 2016 Governorship Election, affirming the election of Gov. Godwin Obaseki.Speaking to newsmen in Benin, Oshiomhole said the judiciary still remained the hope for common man.He said, “The judgment is sound and a testimony that the people of Edo never voted for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).‘‘The petition was a busy body one to distract the electorate; this was just like ‘Mama Akara’ judgment going to see over non-issue.’’Oshiomhole further said that the judgment has shown that there were still men and women of good character in the judiciary.‘‘This will serve as a deterrent to some people who can say whatever they like about the judiciary.‘‘But it has shown it (judiciary) has men & women of good charter of courage and knowledge.”In a relayed development, the counsel for the All Progressives Congress, Mr Victor Ohiosunua, has appealed to the PDP chieftain to support Obaseki to develop the state.Ohiosunua made the call in Benin after the Election Petitions Tribunal in Benin dismissed the petition filed by PDP candidate, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, challenging Obaseki’s election.“I want to appeal to the petitioners to joining hands with the governor to develop and carry the state to the next level.‘‘The business of the governor is tedious and the few five months the present governor has spent in the office, shows his capability and focus to take Edo to the next level.‘‘The logical order the tribunal made today is the right one for them to make.‘‘We are happy that the votes and wishes of the Edo people who voted on Sept. 28, 2016 has been restored,” Ohiosunua said.