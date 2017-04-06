Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri is questioning President Muhammadu Buhari's anti-corruption war.Omokri in a Facebook post points out that two persons - Peter Godsday Orubebe and Justice Adeniyi Ademola who were accused of corruption by the Buhari administration have been freed by the courts.In the Facebook Post, Omokri wrote, "First Orubebe, now Justice Ademola. The courts are dismissing these trumped up charges. Until Babachir is charged, the anti-corruption war is a sham!''How can the President wine and dine with Babachir Lawal, a man caught red handed in corruption and unleash the EFCC on opposition figures like Orubebe and the judge trying his certificate scandal?''Perhaps President Buhari will now instruct EFCC to charge Kola Awodein, one of the 13 SANs defending him from showing his WASSCE certificate. After all, Awodein admitted giving Ademola a 'gift' of ₦500k while President Buhari's matter was before Justice Ademola!"