Oprah Winfrey became a force in the entertainment industry after helping everyday people tackle problems in their lives on her very popular daytime daily talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. However, her audiences weren’t the only ones getting help, as it also impacted on her life, along with millions of others who watched on TV.
“I had never gone to a therapist, ever. But I had so many therapists sitting in the chair across from me that I just sort of took it in. The Oprah Winfrey Show was my greatest therapy. It was the greatest teaching. It was the greatest classroom and it was my greatest therapy. I came out of it a better human being having listened to everybody’s stories.”
