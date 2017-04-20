Nigerian striker Victor Anichebe says he is not worried about his future at relegation-threatened Sunderland and admitted that injury has derailed a good season for him personally.Anichebe alongside the likes of Sunderland captain John O'Shea, Seb Larsson are among a number of players whose contracts expire in the summer.“I’m not thinking about it at the moment, I just need to stay fit and help us get some wins, for the fans here and our ourselves," Anichebe told the Sunderland Echo.Anichebe went on to state that he returned from his latest injury ahead of schedule to aid the relegation fight.“I love it here, before I got injured I felt great, performances were good, someone was saying that outside Hazard I was one of the highest ranked attackers in the league, so I’ve enjoyed it," he added.“The fans have been great to me, it is a really great club, so whenever I go out there I try as hard as I can. This injury was meant to keep me out for 12/13 weeks but I came back after nine, because I wanted to help the team because I know I can with the different style I bring.“It’s a great club, great stadium, great training facilities, great fanbase, it’s a shame we are where we are.”