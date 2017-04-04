Funke Akindele's husband, Producer/Musician, Abdul Rasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz shared these lovely family photos with her and his three kids as he turns 40 years today.
The three kids; 20-year-old daughter, Tamira, his first son who is 17 and his last baby boy who is 12 are from 3 different women.
The kids who live outside the country arrived Lagos, Nigeria yesterday for holiday.
See More Photos below:
