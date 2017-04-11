The bride who failed to show up for her wedding ceremony on Saturday in Ondo town, Ondo State, Miss Taiwo Orimoloye, has called her parents from Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, according to a source close to the family.Taiwo failed to show up for the church service on her wedding day, disappointing her husband to-be and many guests who attended the wedding.Her parents and the family of the groom knew nothing about her whereabouts.However, a resident of Christ Land area in Oka, Ondo, where the Taiwo’s parents live, on condition of anonymity disclosed that the ‘runaway’ bride had called her parents on a different telephone line, informing them of her whereabouts.