The traditional ruler of Iyani-Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, the Oniyani of Iyani Akoko, Oba Joel Sunday Daodu, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.He was kidnapped along Ose Oba Akoko axis of Ikare-Owo road, the same spot where the former Regent of Akungba-Akoko was kidnapped two years ago.Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, told Channels Television that men of the command were searching for the hoodlums.He assured that the monarch would soon be rescued and the abductors arrested.Joseph urged people of the community and the entire state not to panic, stating that the police is on top of the situation and that their lives and property are adequately protected.A fellow traditional ruler in the area, the Owa of Ogbagi-Akoko, Oba Victor Adetona, who went with the police to the scene also confirmed the incident.Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Segun Ajiboye, expressed shock at the abduction of the monarch, describing it as unfortunate.