Beautiful nollywood actress and mother of 4, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde took to her Instagram to celebrate her youngest son, Michael who turned 15 yesterday. The proud mum took to social media to celebrate him, while revealing the heartwarming messages he received from his favourite clubs Liverpool and Manchester City.
The proud mum wrote: “Please Help me say a Hearty Happy birthday to my Baby. My last born child mickyboy @michael_ekeinde who turns 15 Today.This footballer kid is So happy as he got messages from his best team @liverpoolfc ! and another from @mancity .. Love you kind sweet soul.”
On Michael’s Instagram, he also shared a screenshot of the social media message from Liverpool FC, thanking them for recognising him today. “I want to thank the whole of Liverpool for wishing me a happy birthday. @liverpoolfc#wewillneverwalkalone#weareliverpool,” he said.
