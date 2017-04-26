The Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has called on his Ndigbo kinsmen to stop wasting resources in developing other lands.He asked them to return to the east and set up their businesses instead of helping other states like Lagos, Kano to grow.Okorocha stated this while commissioning a hotel in Arondiziogu in Ideato council area of the state on Tuesday.He said, “I commend the proprietor of this hotel for coming home to invest. He could have built this hotel in Abuja or other places knowing too well that he could have made more profit, but he chose to think home. Let’s all come home, develop our area and create jobs for our people.”The governor further directed the state ministry of Works to assess the cost of drainage and asphalting the road leading to the area.According to him, “We don’t have to tell anybody to invest at home; anyone who has ear, let him hear. Why do we have to develop Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and other places? We should always think home.”In his response, Proprietor of the hotel, Benbella Anachebe, SAN, said he decided to build the hotel at his hometown to boost tourism and develop the area.He said, “I have built a hospital, a road, a church and now a hotel to help develop my hometown. The church was built as a way of showing gratitude to God as well as to serve humanity.“The hotel would be providing subvention to the hospital and the church. It is not all about money.“Ndigbo had a sad experience after the civil war where we lost our properties and businesses. Anybody who has read the history of abandoned property does not need to be told that home is the best place to invest.“Your property in your hometown is secure. Develop your hometown where you have a guarantee of a lifetime ownership of your property or business.”