President Muhammadu Buhari will henceforth rule Nigeria from the confines of his bedroom in the Presidential Villa Abuja.All files and documents relating to the governance of Nigeria are to be taken to the president’s home for approval.These much was revealed on Wednesday by the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.President Buhari was absent at today’s meeting. This is the third time he would be absent at the meeting in a monthVice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over today’s weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.Alhaji Mohammed said that the President needed some rest and has asked that all the files on his table be brought to him at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for treatment.