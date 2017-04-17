Odion Ighalo will reportedly be out of action for a month after the Nigerian striker picked up an injury in Chinese Super League action over the weekend.The Super Eagles player left the pitch in the 73rd minute of Changchun Yatai's 3-2 loss to Shanghai Shenhua on Saturday.Ighalo was immediately rushed to a hospital near the Development Area Stadium, with the club fearing that he has suffered a recurrence of an old injury as he was felled on the ankle.Initial reports suggest the former Watford player will spend four weeks out of action.The good news for Nigeria is that this injury should not affect his availability for the team’s next competitive fixture, a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in early June.