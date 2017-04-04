Former Minister of Education and Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Campaign, Oby Ezekwesili in a series of tweet demanded for Government’s action in the rescue of the abducted Chibok Schoolgirls.

Ezekwesili made this known while reacting to the information that 11 million votes were recorded in one week in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Reality TV show.

Someone had lamented that people could vote 11 million times but not demand for Government’s increased action on the rescue of the abducted Chibok School girls.

The former Minister said that while individuals have a right to choice, the government does not and the persons that run the government at a particular point in time, have a duty to act in the interest of the citizens. See her Tweets below:



