The wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Taiwo, has raised an alarm over plans by some people to assassinate her, following a suit she filed last month seeking to postpone the wedding between her son, Olujonwo and Miss Tope Adebutu.Her allegations are coming four days to the hearing of the case at a Lagos High Court, before Justice Lateefa Okunnu.In her petition to the Commissioner of Police dated April 4, she alleged that those who have been detailed to kill her include her twin brother and former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Kenny Martins, her future daughter-in-law, Tope Adebutu and future mother-in-law Ms Rosemary Dacosta.Taiwo claimed the trio had conspired to get her arrested and detained any time from may 10 to May 14, when the wedding is scheduled to take place.“I was reliably informed that the three persons mentioned above have perfected their plans to assassinate me because I requested the court to postpone the wedding date of my son from May to June.“They also have a plan to start smear campaign on my person using various media platforms, such as newspaper, internet etc.“Their third plan is to frame me on false charges and get me arrested and detained by the police from May 10 -14 and also to involve the military police to achieve their plans.“Sir, this issue reported here is neither a small matter nor a figment of my imagination because sometime during the time of the late Head of State , Gen Sani Abacha, when Daddy Obasanjo was in prison, the late Stella Obasanjo got the military to detain me at DMI Apapa by Frank Omenka on false charges.“Sir, what is unfolding now is not a wedding preparation but a desperate attempt to kill me because I told Rosemary Dacosta and her daughter Tope Adebutu to allow the wedding to hold after May.“Kenny Martins is the leader of the planned assassination on my life. Sir, I am reporting this issue so that you can please use your good office to step into the situation because there is a deep strange desperation attached to the wedding of my son, which is now do-or-die wedding ceremony for them,” the petition reads.