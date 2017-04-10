Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose on Sunday told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to desist from labelling people corrupt.Fayose gave the advice in response to Obasanjo's claim that church leaders in Nigeria encourage corruption.In a statement issued on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose asked, “Where did Obasanjo get the stupendous wealth he is parading since he was a pauper before he became president? Where did he get the trillions of naira that he deployed to his failed third term bid “How can Obasanjo, under whose tenure Nigeria witnessed Halliburton scandal be sermonising about corruption?”“Isn’t compelling State Governors to make donations to the personal project of a serving president part of corruption?”“Who introduced politics of Ghana-must-go bags to the National Assembly?. Who was the president when sacks of money were displayed on the floor of the House of Representatives, as bribe money given to some Reps members to impeach the then Speaker, Ghali N’abba?“Under whose administration was the out-of-court settlement in the ‎controversial $1.09 billion Malabu Oil Block initiated in 2006?.”