Popular Cool FM On Air Personalty, Ifedayo Olarinde better known as Daddy Freeze has lambasted Humble Okoro, a Senior Pastor with Joy Christian Church, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for accusing him of having 52 demons.Okoro had said in an interview published by Street TV, that the OAP needs spiritual help and he is willing to offer such help.He had claimed that Freeze insult pastors.Okoro had said: “This young man use to insult pastors- they call him Daddy Freeze. That fair boy! That boy is not normal! I saw about 52 demons inside him. I can help him!”But in a swift response, the OAP described the pastor as an “alpine dialect crestin, that was anointed with engine oil…”Freeze also told the pastor via his Instagram page to beg for forgiveness from him and he would be forgiven for the insult he heaped on him.Watch video below.