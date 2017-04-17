Popular Cool FM On Air Personalty, Ifedayo Olarinde better known as Daddy Freeze has lambasted Humble Okoro, a Senior Pastor with Joy Christian Church, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for accusing him of having 52 demons.
Okoro had said in an interview published by Street TV, that the OAP needs spiritual help and he is willing to offer such help.
He had claimed that Freeze insult pastors.
Okoro had said: “This young man use to insult pastors- they call him Daddy Freeze. That fair boy! That boy is not normal! I saw about 52 demons inside him. I can help him!”
But in a swift response, the OAP described the pastor as an “alpine dialect crestin, that was anointed with engine oil…”
Freeze also told the pastor via his Instagram page to beg for forgiveness from him and he would be forgiven for the insult he heaped on him.
Watch video below.
Look at this Alpine dialect crestin, that was anointed with engine oil, vocalizing through his rectum. - You saw a revelation on the 1st of April? Are you sure it's not an April fool prank?😂 - Have you finished exorcising the demons in Owerri?🙄 - Suicide demons in the lagoon? Lagosians are done giving offering to your kind, so please carry your enterprise back to Owerri and stop trying to make merchandise of us. - Why won't people kick against the 'salvation'? Only fools are easily parted with their money in a recession! - Ask me for forgiveness for daring to insult me in your mindless and unlearned interview and I will willingly give it to you! The Bible says rebuke, if they repent forgive.. - ▪️Luke 17:3-4 KJV▪️ [3] Take heed to yourselves: If thy brother trespass against thee, rebuke him; and if he repent, forgive him. [4] And if he trespass against thee seven times in a day, and seven times in a day turn again to thee, saying, I repent; thou shalt forgive him. - #FreeTheSheeple P.S I be #IbadanMan my rebuke dey strong well well, just so you know
