A serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Toriseju Logbe, was reported killed by an unidentified gunman in Oghara, Ethiope West council area of Delta state over the Easter weekend.The victim, who was serving in Imo state, had visited Oghara town, where he did his university study for the Easter holidays; he graduated from the Western Delta University, Oghara. According to sources, Logbe’s parents are based in Sapele town, but he decided to spend his holiday in Oghara with his friends.According to a source, Logbe was outside his rented apartment at about 11:00pm, fiddling with his mobile phone, in the company of a younger friend, when a masked gunman appeared from nowhere and opened fire on him.“Toritseju rented an apartment in Oghara but his parents stays in Sapele, So when he came for the Easter celebration he chose to stay there. He was outside that night, checking his phone when the gunman suddenly emerged and shot him thrice. He then took his mobile phone, removed the sim card and memory card before destroying the phone and disappearing into the night”, source said.When reached for confirmation, the spokesman of the Delta state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said ” from preliminary investigation, it does seem more like a cult related murder. He’s not serving in the state here, he’s serving in Imo state”.