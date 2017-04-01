Meet Okoro izuchukwu gospel, the eventual winner of the laptop i had previously donated to be given to the best graduating ss3 student of GSSS Elekahia. He hails from Imo state Nigeria and aspires to become a lawyer. He was moved to tears as he never expected such prize for his diligence and hardwork. In a society where talentless people are celebrated, profanity is rewarded, nudity lauded, in a society where the winner of a math olympiad gets a mathset and some notebooks while a teenager skilled in the act of "Azontry" and "shokitude" gets a car as a reward, This gesture of mine was aimed at recognizing and giving honour to whom it is actually due... The hardworking ones with a zeal for academic excellence A post shared by Okoroha kingsley chino (@phoenix23401) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

