A member of the National Youth Service Corps, serving with Government Senior Secondary School  Elekahia, Port Harcourt Okoroha Kingsley Chino has rewarded the best graduating Senior Secondary School three student of the school, Okoro Gospel with a laptop computer.


Kingsley said he was motivated to make the donation to reward excellence in a world that glorify immorality above hard work and diligence.

“This gesture of mine was aimed at recognising and giving honour to whom it is actually due,” he said in an Instagram post.

See the photo of the Okoroha and Okoro with the gift below.


A post shared by Okoroha kingsley chino (@phoenix23401) on

