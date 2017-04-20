The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has directed prospective corps members for the 2017 Batch A programme to commence their online registration.According to the timetable released by the scheme, the online registration for foreign and locally trained graduates will end on May 15.It also noted that prospective corps members will be able to print their call-up letters from May 18.The scheme did not, however, state when the orientation course would begin.The scheme, on its website directed candidates who wish to get copies of their call-up letters on the NYSC portal to pay N4,000.On fee payment, NYSC wrote, “After a successful login, the PCM will click on ‘Proceed to Payment,’ once the payment confirmation page is displayed, the PCM will be redirected to Remita payment engine with various payment options.“Option A: For Cards and wallet payments; PCM clicks on ‘Pay now with Cards or Wallets’. PCM provides card details, pin and any other information required and if the transaction is successful, the redirect URL is loaded.“Option B: Paying in any bank branch: Copy the RRR number generated by NYSC portal and take to any of the approved banks. Click on ‘see available bank branches’ to view the banks.“After making the payment at the bank branch, the PCM can check payment status on the URL: https://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc1/TransactionStatus_remita. PCM inputs transaction reference number/email ID or phone number used in registering online. Click on ‘continue’ to query Remita and view the transaction details. Click on ‘Get status’ to view the details of payments.”