NYSC adjusts Batch A timetable, registration commences April 20

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has adjusted the 2017 Batch A mobilization timetable for prospective corps members. NYSC made this announcement on Monday in a tweet on its official twitter handle. @nysc_ng.

"NYSC 2017 Batch A timetable has been updated. Online registration to NOW commence: 20th April, 2017".
