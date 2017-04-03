 NYSC adjusts Batch A timetable, registration commences April 20 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has adjusted the 2017 Batch A mobilization timetable for prospective corps members.


NYSC made this announcement on Monday in a tweet on its official twitter handle. @nysc_ng.

“NYSC 2017 Batch A timetable has been updated. Online registration to NOW commence: 20th April, 2017”.

See adjusted table below:

