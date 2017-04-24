A 43-year-old senior nurse with Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, is among four suspects now in Police net in connection with alleged sale of a four-month-old baby boy.The nurse, Ogugua Okoh, is being detained along with the 18-year-old mother of the baby who is alleged to be a prostitute, Aisha Idris, of Daki Tara Quarters, Katsina.Other suspects in the Police net are Hauwau Ibrahim, 32, of Kofar Kaura; and one Mrs. Grace Ohuhu of Uba-Kala town, Abia State.The state Police Commissioner, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the development in Katsina on Monday and told journalists that investigation into the incident was still on going.According to Police sources, the four suspects are being detained for criminal conspiracy and human trafficking.The baby (Victor) has already regained freedom and by press time, was still with the Katsina Police Command.The Police sources said early this year, Aisha put to bed at the FMC with Okoh’s assistance.Aisha was allegedly told that she delivered a dead baby and that the corpse had been disposed of.According to reports, Aisha later learnt that her baby was delivered live and had been sold off for N200,000, out of which she was supposed to receive N50,000.She reportedly stormed the hospital and threatened the nurse to produce her baby.Police were later called in when the nurse could not give satisfactory account of the situation.Police investigation later led to the arrest of Mrs. Grace Ohuhu, who allegedly bought the baby; and Hauwau Ibrahim, who reportedly introduced Aishat to the nurse.The baby who had been named Victor was also recovered from Ohuhu.Ohuhu, in an interview with journalists, denied buying the baby, maintaining that the N50,000 she gave to Okoh was meant Aisha’s upkeep, saying the teen mother appeared emaciated.Ogugua Okoh said baby Victor was in her custody for over one month before Ohuhu was introduced to her by one Joy Ihenamere, now at large.