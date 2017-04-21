A group of nuns who denounced Christ and sell cannabis to help the needy say they are defying President Trump to sell even more.The Sisters of the Valley are California’s self-ordained feminist ‘weed nuns’, and they say they are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.Based near the town of Merced in the Central Valley, which produces over half of the fruit, vegetables and nuts grown in the United States, the Sisters of the Valley grow and harvest their own cannabis plants.The sisters insist they aren’t scared by President Trump’s stance on drugs – in fact, quite the opposite they are expanding in spite of him.The group had roughly $750,000 in sales last year, the most since it started selling products in January 2015.Currently, the group makes online sales to Canada, and they hope to expand and launch an operation there in two months.The sisterhood however stress that its seven members, despite the moniker, do not belong to any order of the Catholic Church.‘We’re against religion, so we’re not a religion. We consider ourselves Beguine revivalists, and we reach back to pre-Christian practices,’ said 58-year-old Sister Kate, who founded the sisterhood in 2014.Despite posing as a religious group, Kate adds they’ve not really received much criticism.‘We’ve gotten a few hate calls but, by and far, the Catholics understand what we’re doing, she said.The group says its Holy Trinity is the marijuana plant, specifically hemp, a strain of marijuana that has very low levels of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound in the plant.Sisters of the Valley turn the hemp into cannabis-based balms and ointments, which they say have the power to improve health and wellbeing.“A sister becomes a sister through a commercial relationship and earning a wage or a commission and we want to grow this way because we want to free the women, we don’t want to make them more dependent,” said Kate, whose real name is Christine Meeusen.