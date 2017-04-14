A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, on Thursday hailed the anti-corruption agency under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu as its celebrates 11 years in operations.Mr. Ribadu, on his twitter timeline said: "As @officialEFCC celebrates 14 years, it's time to remember all the sacrifices especially by the unknown foot-soldiers who paid the supreme price".He was the pioneer Executive Chairman of Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the government commission tasked with countering corruption and fraud.NigerianBulletin.com recall that Mr. Ribadu lived in exile until 2010 when he returned to Nigeria and declared his intention to run for President of Nigeria under the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). On Friday, 14 January 2011, Nuhu Ribadu was adopted as the presidential candidate of the ACN.In August 2014, He defected to the ruling party PDP with the intention to run for the Governorship of Adamawa State, North East Nigeria and now back to the All Progressives Congress, APC.See tweets:The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for the past weeks, recovered huge sum of cash in local and foreign currencies through the federal government whistle blowing programme.The Anti-graft, acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has also faced rejection by the Nigerian Senate for the second time though President Muhammadu Buhari, through his vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that Mr. Magu remains the choice of the executive team.