President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the boards of 19 agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education for a period of four years.Chinenye Ihuoma, Director of Press in the ministry, made this known in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.Ms. Ihuoma said the President took into cognizance provisions of the respective legislation with respect to composition, competence, credibility, integrity, federal character and geo-political spread.She said those appointed as heads of the boards are Ayo Banjo, National Universities Commission (NUC); Emeka Nwajiuba, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Ekaete Okon, National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration, NIEPA.Others are Mahmud Mohammed, Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC; Zainab Alkali, National Library of Nigeria; and Abubakar Saddiq, National Examination Council, NECO.Also, Gidado Akko, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, NMEC; Gidado Tahir, National Commission for Nomadic Education, NCNE; and Leonard Karshima, National Business and Technical Education, NABTEB; made the list.Others are Adamu Baikie, Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN; Maigari Dingyadi, National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE; and Kaka Yale, National Teachers’ Institute, NTI; Buba Bajoga, National Mathematical Centre, NMC; Emmanuel Ndukwe, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB; and N. N. Nnabuchi, National Institute of Nigerian Languages, NINLAN.Others are Paul Unongo, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC; Saliba Mukoro, Nigerian French Language Village, NFLV; Modupe Adelabu, National Board for Technical Education, NBTE; and O. Oladusi, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, NALV.She said the Boards, consisting of the Chairmen and Members, would be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon.